Will Smith and his battle against Tom Cruise in the film industry: “He’s a cyborg”

Will Smith has already submitted its candidacy for the Oscar awards of this year, and he does it playing Richard Williams on ‘The Williams method’. A film that talks about the father of the renowned tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, and that, foreseeably, will be released in theaters in Spain on January 21, 2022.

In addition, Smith has released his memoir, in which he talks about his professional life, his personal life, and even more private, with details about his relationship with Jada Pinkett. And it is that professionally, the actor was clear from the beginning that he wanted to become the biggest movie star in the world.

Already in the 90s, Will Smith began to establish himself in the industry, with films such as ‘Two Rebel Policemen’ and ‘Independence Day’, and in 1996, as recorded by ‘IndieWire’, it coincided with Arnold Schwarzenegger, who did not hesitate to advise him regarding his future as an actor: “You are not a movie star if your films are only successful in the United States. You are not a movie star until every person in every country in the world knows who you are.“.

“You have to travel around the world, shake all hands, kiss all babies. Think of yourself as a politician who is running as the biggest movie star in the world, “he added then.

After that, Will Smith began to realize that promoting his films could be too exhausting and that he had to do it very carefully: “I began to realize how much other actors hate travel, the press and promotion. It seemed like a real madness to me. “, causing him to dedicate himself to”study the competition to see who else knew, who else knew the secret. “

Tom Cruise, a genius of promotion

It was then that he realized that Tom cruise was “the head of the pack”, who has become one of the best actors in the world. “I began to secretly monitor all of Tom’s promotional activities globally. When I came to a country to promote my film, I would ask local film executives to give me Tom’s promotional agenda. AND I promised to do two hours more than he did in each country“Smith noted.

But, he also realized that it was something very complicated: “Either Tom Cruise is a cyborg or there are six like him. He received reports of four and a half hour stretches on the red carpets of Paris, London, Tokyo … in Berlin , Tom would literally sign every autograph until no one else wanted one. Tom Cruise’s global promotions were the best in Hollywood. “

It was then that Will Smith decided to differentiate himself from him by accompanying his promotions with musical performances. “Tom couldn’t do that, and neither could Arnold, Bruce, or Sly. He had found his way out of the entertainment news and into the headlines, “he confessed.