Why José Juan Macías could have his days numbered with Getafe

What seemed like one of the most promising Mexican signings in the old continent ended up becoming a tortuous road with different bumps. Jose Juan Macías, former forward of the Chivas del Guadalajara emigrated to Spain to sign with Getafe in search of positioning himself with a benchmark in the team’s offense, however, after the first half of the season, your future in Europe could be faltering.

The month of December would be one of the decisive moments in the attacker’s career in European football, because if the coaching staff and the club’s leadership did not fill the eyes, could be near his departure from the set Blue and a possible return to Liga MX. So far, Macías has not finished adapting to the Spanish competition and his opportunities on the pitch are increasingly irregular.

JJ played 200 minutes out of 720 possible under the command of the coach Michel Gonzalez, who was one of the main reasons why the Aztec striker came to Getafe. However, the lack of positive results culminated in the dismissal of the technician and the arrival of Quique Sánchez Flores. With the new strategist the Mexican’s participation has dropped to zero minutes after six games played.

Sánchez Flores has not taken the Aztec forward into account and everything indicates that Macías is currently the coach’s fifth option among the deck of offensive players. The current references of the club are Enes Unal and Sandro Ramírez. While the most recurring revelations have been Jaime Mata and Darío Poveda, leaving relegated to JJ until the last place.

Lthe arrival of the tricolor battering ram in Europe was at the suggestion of Michel, Well, in his time with the Pumas he managed to observe Macías’ great capabilities and scoring nose. All this envisioned a promising career for the footballer in one of the best leagues in the world and a possible football evolution derived from demanding himself at the highest competitive level.

Michel himself highlighted at the beginning of the season -in a press conference- the Mexican’s faculties and explained that required a period of adaptation to fully settle in Spain. However, this process has taken longer than expected and Macías has not managed to fuel the whole of the province of Madrid. During the opportunities he has had in the field, JJ has left some outstanding actions but the lack of definition and precision in the last pass They have not allowed him to be present on the scoreboard, so he has not registered any goals with his club.

The next few weeks will be essential for Macías to show during training that he deserves a place with the team and more opportunities in the attack axis. The player of the Mexican National Team knows that He will have to fill the eye of Quique Sánchez Flores if he wants to maintain slight hopes of demonstrating his qualities in the football of the old continent, despite the fact that on paper the stage looks against it.

With the end of the year in sight and a transfer market about to open, Getafe would have the possibility of ending the Macías loan to look for some other option among the forwards of the local league. This would leave the Mexican only with the possibility of returning to the Chivas, putting a momentary pause in his European dream.

