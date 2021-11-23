Why is Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ Joker called Jack Nappier?

Warner Bros. Entertainment // DC Comics | Warner Bros. Entertainment // DC Comics



The Joker’s real name remained a mystery to Batman fans, until the publication of the classic comic. The Killing Joke of the legendary Alan Moore, where they decided to name him as Jack.

The reason why other versions did not give him a name other than Joker is that the clown is a being of chaos and anarchy, so it would be inconsistent for the character to have something that identifies him in the system he wants to destroy.



Warner Bros. Entertainment // DC Comics



However, there is another version besides the one made by Alan Moore that does have a name and appeared in one of the most popular cinematic versions of the bat. We refer to Batman 1989, directed by Tim Burton and performed by Michael Keaton.

In this film, the Joker has an origin story as mobster Jack Nappier, the same man who murdered Bruce Wayne’s parents when he was a child, thus creating the Gotham vigilante. Interestingly, the Wayne heir would end up doing the same to the villain years later.

Warner Bros. Entertainment // DC Comics



Along with that of Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, the performance performed by Jack Nicholson became one of the best in cinema and there is still debate on the Internet about who is the best clown.

What very few know is that there is a reason why Nicholson’s Joker has that name, because it was not a random decision of the writing and screenwriting team.

Warner Bros. Entertainment // DC Comics



Why is the Joker called Jack Nappier?

The main reason for the name ‘Jack’ is to pay tribute to the character who appeared in The Killing Joke, one of the most remembered clown princes of crime and with the best philosophy in comics.

Dc comics



In fact, this Joker was so successful that he became the inspiration for many writers and filmmakers who returned to the character, as his philosophy is determined to show Batman that anyone can be a villain and it only takes a bad day to get the side dark, just as it happened to him.

For its part, the surname Nappier is another reference to a work of the classic Batman, but in a version for television.

20th Century Fox Television // Greenway Productions // DC Comics



In the live-action 1960s Batman series, Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth was played by English actor Alan Nappier, who died of a stroke in 1988.

Nappier’s death occurred just when BatmanIt was in the middle of production, so to pay tribute to the actor they left their last name to the character of the Joker.



Warner Bros. Entertainment // DC Comics



Now you know why this character is iconic within the cinematic universes of DC Comics and it is not just because of the enormous performance of Jack Nicholson.

Did you know this fact from the movie? Tell us what other detail you remember from Batman.

Hey! If you want to know more about Batman, check out these articles: