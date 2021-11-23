Why didn’t ‘Casino Royale’ add the darkest scene from the James Bond novel?

One of the most tragic events in the James Bond novel, ‘Casino Royale’, did not enter the final cut of the film adaptation starring Daniel Craig, but why?

It is no secret to anyone that film adaptations of stories that previously have a novel or book do not necessarily translate the words into scenes. The same happened with ‘Casino Royale’, where, in reality, Vesper Lynd, agent 007’s love interest, commits suicide.

The effect of Vesper’s death on Bond

Vesper Lynd, whose name gave life to the Vesper Martini signature of the Bond franchise, was played by Eva Green in the 2006 film. She is recorded in history as Craig’s agent 007’s first love, and although in the film does not commit suicide, his death is a fundamental part of Bond’s origins, and of his personality.

Then-rookie MI6 agent James Bond meets the character of Vesper Lynd and falls in love with her while being assigned a mission to watch over the villain Le Chiffre at a high-stakes poker tournament.

Bond fell madly in love with Vesper, and discovering she was a double agent turned out to be a huge shock to 007, and the romantic betrayal that a character like this was not supposed to “suffer” became a mark for the role of Craig.

In ‘Casino Royale’, Vesper’s character dies, but not for her personal reasons, but she is drowned in an opportunity in which 007 could not save her. In the novel, she commits suicide with an overdose.

The overdose was left out of the picture, since, in reality, Bond had already gone through too much to add the suicide of the woman he loved. Let’s see, seeing her drown and not being able to save her is not better, but the level of impact it causes on the character is different.

If we think about it objectively, Vesper’s death turned Bond into the agent we all know today, especially the one who is now about to say goodbye in ‘No time to Die’. The agent will always carry the burden of “the one he could not save”, it is a very different guilt from the one that remains in a person when a loved one commits suicide.

In a way, Vesper’s suicide would have been tragic, but it wouldn’t have injected Bond with that sense of guilt that characterizes him in MGM productions.