Why did Jennifer Lawrence think about walking away from acting?

Jennifer Lawrence was convinced that the public was tired of seeing her in different projects

The winning actress Oscar, Jennifer Lawrence, has become one of the most important celebrities in Hollywood after starring The Hunger Games in 2012 as Katniss Everdeen. His talent helped him land more roles in 19 movies, including several within the franchise X Men and the winner, Silver Linings Playbook.

Currently Lawrence is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry. However, his participation began to decline in recent years and his last film was Dark phoenix in 2019. In a recent interview for Vanity Fair, the actress admitted that she wanted to get away from the movies because she felt that the public was criticizing her for everything and she no longer enjoyed her presence.

“They were not there [sus películas] having the quality it should have. I think everyone has had enough of me. I had gotten tired of myself. He had reached a point where he couldn’t do anything right. If he was walking down a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t he run?’ I think I have been pleasing people for most of my life. Jennifer Lawrence for Vanity Fair

His return to the screen

This is not the first time that a celebrity has tried to withdraw from public life to take a break, as fans sometimes react badly to certain decisions after an artist becomes highly visible. For example, recently James corden was singled out for not appearing in the next musical adaptation of Wicked since most of their participation has been in similar projects.

Nevertheless, Jennifer Lawrence now she’s ready to go back to the movies with Don’t look up from Adam McKay, that will come to Netflix next month and is already starting to be a topic of conversation in the critics for its impressive cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep. Secondly, Lawrence He also has some projects in the works for the next few years like the movie Net and White and Water.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think?