WhatsApp: why activate two-step verification and how to do it | Pexels Special

Lately there have been several cases of WhatsApp account theft, act through which people enter a state of vulnerability both personally and their saved contacts. When this happens, users can no longer have access to their chats or their added people, that is why you have to ensure our safety in every way possible, as with two-step verification.

It’s about a security filter that WhatsApp has and that it can prevent cybercriminals from stealing our identity and personal information. Perhaps recently someone you know has had the misfortune of having their account hacked on this social network and you will know that it is quite an ordeal to solve it. Therefore, it is better to prevent with double verification.

Now that we know the importance of keeping each and every one of our social media accounts secured, we proceed to explain how is the two-step verification activated in WhatsApp. It is very easy to do it and we warn you before that you must have a very good memory, or a place where you can write down an important piece of information.

Activate two-step verification in WhatsApp like this:

The first step is to go to the three points that are in the upper right part of the interface of the messaging app and select the option ‘Settings’. Subsequently, a further list of sections will appear immediately, starting with the Account option, which must be selected.

In the following display of information, the third option should be read the Verification in two steps that when chosen will ask for a password that will be requested to apply this security filter for our WhatsApp account. Once this personal password has been entered, the application will indicate that it will be randomly requested from now on.

To finish this process, you must click on Accept and Save. That is why at the beginning we recommend speeding up your memory, because at any time when you open WhatsApp it will ask you for the password what did you enter, which is better to keep it for your exclusive use and share it with anyone. In case you forget your password, you can use the email with which you registered your account.

Although, if out of nowhere you get an email with a request to reset your PIN two-step verification or registration code, but it was not you who requested it, it may mean that someone may be trying to enter our Whats account and you don’t have to click on the link that comes up. In case of being victims of a hack like this, the first step is to report the violation of our account and verify that you are the owner of the account.