Who is Eréndira Ibarra, the Mexican actress who appears in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves?

Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra surprised her fans by showing off how she will look in the movie The Matrix Resurrections alongside Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

Eréndira Ibarra shared the movie poster and a photograph of her character in the new film in the Matrix saga.

“My heart explodes with gratitude and joy !!! Finally I present with all my love Lexy, one of the most challenging and beautiful characters that I have ever lived, ”reads the message that the actress shared on her Instagram account.

It is still unknown how the character development of Lexy will be in the history of The Matrix Resurrections, however, Eréndira Ibarra shared for ELLE México that director Lana Wachowski created the characters tailored to the actors.

Eréndira Ibarra confessed that The Matrix Resurrections will be a “love story that will change the game in an impressive way.”

Who is Eréndira Ibarra, the Mexican in The Matrix Resurrections?

Eréndira Ibarra was born in Mexico City on September 25, 1985, but most of her life was spent in San José, California.

The Mexican actress is the daughter of television producer Epigmenio Ibarra. In 2005 he made his acting debut by participating in the short film directed by Armando Vega-Gil called Alivio, and a year later in Sex, love and other perversions 2 by Fernando Sariñana, playing the Virgin Mary.

In 2007, he participated in the Cappadocia TV series with Ana de la Reguera and Cristina Umaña. Eréndira plays the role of a convict named Sofía López.

Other productions in which he has participated are “Desire prohibited”, “Ungovernable ”and“ I wanted to find you ”.

KR