Which players will cancel for the next tournament?

After that to Blue Cross He was denied the opportunity to defend his title from the MX League and fight for the two-time championship, after being eliminated from the Opening 2021 last Sunday, in the heavenly institution they will begin to define the future of some of their players.

One of the players who finished their contract in December of this year is Yoshimar Yotún; However, in the celestial dome they have shown interest in the Peruvian by entering into negotiations to continue in the ranks of Blue Cross.

On the other hand, it is Alexis Pena, who came to The Ferris Wheel on loan for one year. The defender little by little gained the trust of Juan Reynoso to play with the First Team and even start as a starter, but just next month he concludes his employment relationship with Blue Cross.

The Argentine is in the same situation Walter Montoya, who despite having played most of the regular phase of the current tournament, having entered the exchange against Monterrey last Sunday could be his last game wearing the light blue jacket.

Although they are not yet official casualties, because in the coming days they could renew their respective contracts, Blue Cross it could run out of some of the elements that were involved in getting the long-awaited championship of the Guardians 2021.

Finally, Orbelín Pineda It became the first casualty of the celestial group, as it also ends the contract at the end of the year. However, the ‘Maguito’ no longer had interest in renewing with Machine despite the fact that it was a fundamental piece for Juan Reynoso; the midfielder will begin his adventure in the old continent with the Celta Vigo, where you will meet the mexican Nestor Araujo.

