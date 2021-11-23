Which players could have played their last game at the club?





Photo: Carlos Ramírez / MEXSPORT

The tournament of Blue Cross and after being eliminated before Striped, planning began in La Noria towards 2022, in the cement team there are at least six players who could have played their last game at the club.

The element that everything indicates in a matter of days will be dismissed is Orbelín Pineda, who since the summer agreed to his pass to Celta Vigo. If the Spanish team decided to wait until winter to take him, it is because the midfielder’s contract came to an end in this tournament.

Machine will lose one of its holders and will not even receive a peso in exchange, the number ’31’ will reach the Spanish League by free means, will leave with the peace of mind of having collaborated in obtaining the desired ninth star in the Guardians 2021. There he will meet his compatriot Nestor Araujo.

Another gear in the set of Juan Reynoso that he could live his last days in the celestial is Yoshimar Yotún, Between the Peruvian and Cruz Azul everything looked on the right track, however, the player’s renewal has stalled, so his future already looks far from La Noria.

Walter Montoya He also has a foot and a half outside the club, the Argentine had a year to show himself, however, he did not manage to earn a place in the starting eleven. He played 13 games in the Scream Mexico, only six of them as a starter.

Alexis Pena He played 10 games with the cement producers during the year, the loan has come to an end and he will have to report with Chivas, unless the club wants to negotiate an extension.

Among the probable transferable, the main candidate is Lucas Passerini, the forward participated in eight of the first nine games, then reappeared until the last date, although he has a one-year contract, the fans have asked for his departure due to lack of performance.

Finally, to Pablo Aguilar He has six months left on his contract, at this time there are no talks to renew the 34-year-old defender.

