Where, how and when to buy to avoid rising prices

With the rise in inflation, our money is enough to buy less

Knowing where, when and how to buy will help you combat its effects

Acquire products of the basic basket in the markets or tianguis instead of supermarkets

If you buy at the end of the day you will find some cheaper products

Inflation has been a concept we hear all the time on the news and in everyday conversations, but do we understand it? Do we know how it affects us? And most importantly, what can we do to reduce its impact?

In simple words, inflation is the general change in the prices of products in a country in a specific period of time.

It is a calculation carried out by Inegi (National Institute of Statistics and Geography), registering the price of all the products that are traded in Mexico, an index is created and the variation is obtained.

Currently Mexico has an inflation level of 6.24% per year, that means that, in general, the prices of products increased by that percentage, perhaps some more or some less, but on average that is the increase in prices.

According to Inegi, electricity, green tomatoes, nopales and onions are among the products that became more expensive in the last month. And consumers can realize this, since our salary is not enough for the same things as a year ago, or even a month ago.

This is how inflation impacts you

When we go to the store we buy milk, sugar, eggs or even tortillas, they had an increase in their price, that’s where the effect of inflation is.

As long as there is a higher inflation rate, our money is enough to buy fewer products, which is known as purchasing power. That is why the national authorities, mainly the Bank of Mexico, are concerned with maintaining a low level of inflation, so that people can buy the basic basket.

Inflation of 6.24% in October for Mexico represents its highest level in 2021, because even in January of this year, inflation was located at 3.5%, that is, at the beginning of the year, our money was enough to buy many more products than now.

But we are not the only country with this problem, as the United States also registered 6.2% annual inflation as of October 2021, its worst level in more than 31 years.

Ultimately, inflation is everyone’s problem, and we as consumers can learn to deal with it with smart purchases and personal decisions that allow us to better manage our salary.

How to fight inflation

First , organize our cash inflows and outflows . Everyone’s dream would be to increase our income, and this must be due to a diversification of the productive activities that we carry out. That is to say, that our income does not depend exclusively on a single activity, but also on investments, fees or even extraordinary additional work, in such a way that you do not feel the pressure for the fortnight to arrive.

On the other hand, it is just as important to have a control of expenses and purchases that we do. By organizing the priorities, we can be certain of the remaining budget to buy everything else.

Organize your expenses, first your rent or mortgage, services such as electricity, water, gas, tuition and additional payments if you have loans.

Where and when to buy food

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) shares some tips to make your purchases and take advantage of discounts, a better relationship between price and quality, and others so that our salary reaches and reduce the effect of inflation:

The agency points out that some benefits can be obtained by acquiring products from the basic basket in the markets or tianguis instead of supermarkets, since the number of intermediaries is reduced and the national economy is supported.

Indicates that many merchants tend to lower their prices at the end of the day , to remove products that will not be able to sell later, so starting shopping at the end of the day will help you save even more.

Profeco adds that buy in bulk It will be possible to save money and make a sustainable consumption by avoiding generating packaging waste and with this, the quality and condition of the product will be better observed, as there are no wrappers or containers.

What you must not forget

Always reflect on the purchases you want to make, on whether you really need it or if your payment capabilities are sufficient.

Make a list of your needs and looking to buy durable products or really essential in your pantry, avoid unnecessary expenses.

Remember compare prices, both with the supermarket, home delivery applications and even between the different stalls of the tianguis.

What an expert recommends

Melisa Ibarra, Profeco’s financial advisor, explains that, to put together a budgetFirst, you have to define what income you have, then it is important to record all expenses, both monthly and annually, in such a way that expenses are scheduled.

The expert pointed out that with ant expenses, that is, daily purchases of coffee, sweets, cookies, and even travel or streaming expenses, which can reach 12,000 pesos a year.

Locating unnecessary expenses will allow you to better manage your income and your fortnight and other income will be enough to buy more products from the basic basket.

