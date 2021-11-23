WhatsApp Web can notify you when a person is online

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging applications worldwide, and its desktop version, which can be linked to browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, among others, has some little known tricks.

One of them is the notification of when a contact has logged in, a similar alert like the one from Windows Live Messenger.

WhatsApp Web is capable of doing something similar, but with the help of an extension that has to be downloaded from Chrome Web Store and install it in your preferred browser.

It is important to clarify that the web version will only notify people who are connected while you are using the platform, apart from the fact that WhatsApp Web will not interrupt you.

How to make WhatsApp Web notify you that someone has connected

Once the extension , click the icon of the puzzle (Extensions) located in the upper right corner of Chrome

, click the icon of the located in the upper right corner of Chrome If you can’t see it, touch next to the profile picture of Gmail

Gmail All your Chrome extensions will open, but search “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and touch the three vertical dots on the right side

Several options will be displayed, here press Fixed r

r In the upper right corner, a green cross icon , located in a circle, it is the extension “WA Web Plus”

, located in a circle, it is the extension “WA Web Plus” Once you have the shortcut for the extension (fix), enter WhatsApp Web in the usual way

in the usual way Next, tap the “WA Web Plus” icon

WhatsApp Web will open with a long list of options. Check only the box that says “ Notice of online contacts “

Ready! While you are in the web version of WhatsApp, the application will notify you when each of your contacts is connected

If there is a problem with WhatsApp, you can report it to the following emails smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.

You can also make the request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general request, you can complete this form. There, you simply enter your phone number, as well as the code of the place where you live, and then write a message after logging in.