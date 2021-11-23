What position in the table gives more champions in Liga MX?

MEXICO CITY.

The league of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 is about to begin and with it the statistics that highlight the favorite teams that aspire to be crowned as the new champion of the MX League, one of them is the table position that occupy the eight contenders for the title.

Since the short tournaments began in Mexican soccer, the league is synonymous with the most exciting part of the championship, where Eight teams have the same chances of winning the Liga MX monarchs, However, the classification in the general table it tends to set a trend in the face of direct elimination duels.

The teams that have occupied the second position of the ranking At the start of the league, they have been the ones who have managed to fulfill the objective of the title the most times; while those who have occupied the sixth position at the table they have never managed to raise the glass.

THE CHAMPIONS IN 50 SHORT TOURNAMENTS

FIRST PLACE (9 titles)

Toluca (Summer 98), Toluca (Summer 99), Toluca (Summer 2000), Pachuca (Closing 2006), Pachuca (Closing 2007), Santos Laguna (Closing 2012), America (Opening 2014), León (Guard1anes 2020) and Cruz Blue (Guard1anes 2021).

SECOND PLACE (16 titles)

Santos Laguna (Winter 96), Chivas (Summer 97), Cruz Azul (Winter 97), Santos Laguna (Summer 2001), Toluca (Opening 2002), Pumas (Closing 2004), Santos Laguna (Closing 2008), Toluca (Opening 2008 ), Monterrey (Apertura 2010), Pumas (Apertura 2011), Tijuana (Apertura 2012), América (Clausura 2013), Pachuca (Clausura 2016), Tigres (Apertura 2017), América (Apertura 2018) and Tigres (Clausura 2019).

THIRD PLACE (11 titles)

Pachuca (Winter 2001), Monterrey (Closing 2003), Pachuca (Opening 2003), America (Closing 2005), Atlante (Opening 2007), Pumas (Closing 2009), Toluca (Bicentennial 2010), Tigres (Opening 2011), León ( Apertura 2013), Tigres (Apertura 2016) and Chivas (Clausura 2017).

FOURTH PLACE (2 titles)

Necaxa (Winter 98) and Santos (Closing 2018).

FIFTH PLACE (4 titles)

Morelia (Winter 2000), Toluca (Opening 2005), Monterrey (Opening 2009) and Tigres (Opening 2015).

SIXTH PLACE (0 titles)

The only place in the rankings that has not crowned a single champion.

SEVENTH PLACE (1 title)

Pachuca (Winter 1999)

EIGHTH PLACE (6 titles)

América (Summer 2002), Pumas (Entering ninth in the playoffs – Apertura 2004), Chivas (Apertura 2006), León (Clausura 2014), Santos Laguna (Clausura 2015) and Monterrey (Apertura 2019)

Based on the aforementioned statistical data, of the eight classified to the Grita México Apertura 2021 league, Atlas is the one who will arrive as the maximum candidate for the title by occupying the second position, which is the one that has awarded the most champions in short tournaments; while Puebla will enter the title dispute with very few chances to be crowned.

