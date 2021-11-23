What is thrombocytopenia? The rare disease that Julia Roberts suffers from

The actress Julia Roberts he detected that he suffered thrombocytopenia because she easily bruised and after going to the doctor was diagnosed that she has a low level of platelets, which is also known as purpura.

Faced with this disease, the native of Smyrna, Georgia, had to be monitored during her pregnancies, due to the high risk that a possible hemorrhage represented.

What is thrombocytopenia?

It is a disorder in which there is a abnormally low number of platelets, which help the blood to clot, is explained in the portal of the National Institutes of Health of the United States. Having this disease means that you have less than 150,000 platelets per microliter of circulating blood.

Platelets are involved in the blood clotting process, and when an injury occurs they group together and “form a plug in the lesions of the blood vessels to stop bleeding”, it is indicated in the Mayo Clinic portal.

It is a condition of which there are no symptoms or they are usually very general as sbleeding in the mouth and gums, tendency to bruising, superficial skin bleeding, unusual heavy menstrual flows, fatigue, nosebleed or skin rash (small red spots) and its diagnosis, it is indicated that it can be performed by performing tests such as complete blood count and / or coagulation study

Causes or factors that decrease platelet production:

Insufficient platelet production in the bone marrow.

Leukemia.

Some types of anemia.

Viral infections, such as hepatitis C or HIV.

Increased breakdown of platelets in the bloodstream.

Increased breakdown of platelets in the spleen or liver.

It is indicated that the treatment to follow depends on the cause that causes the condition, so a person may require platelet transfusion to stop or prevent bleeding.

