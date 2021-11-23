What is stealth mode and how to activate it

The famous messaging app, WhatsApp, is always constantly updated, which implies new functions to improve the user experience, such is the case of the new invisible mode that is causing a sensation among the community, butwhat is it and how can you activate this new function?

Each update adds a new feature to the messaging service, especially in recent weeks when Mark Zuckerberg’s new company name Meta was announced.

It is for this reason that now users of

WhatsApp

They can enjoy tools that were not available before, such as the multi-device connection in which you can now connect to your account without having your phone at hand.

Also, one of the last functions, but of which very few are aware, is the new invisible mode that allows the user to go completely unnoticed while using the app. Find out

what is it

and how you can activate it.

How to activate invisible mode in WhatsApp

To read the messages of your contacts and not appear online you must follow the following steps:

Go to the start of your device.

Press and hold the wallpaper for two seconds.

The ‘widgets’ option should appear; select it.

Find the message box for WhatsApp.

Place it in the space you have available and where you can monitor several messages at the same time.

If you followed all the steps, now you will be able to read the messages of your contacts without them knowing that you are “online”.

In addition, WhatsApp It also offers other options to go unnoticed and / or protect the privacy of users.

Invisible Profile Picture On WhatsApp

Go to ‘Settings’ and then go to ‘Account’.

Enter the ‘Privacy’ section and once there click on the ‘profile photo’ tab.

There you can choose between who can and who cannot see your profile photo. Or, if you prefer, you can choose the option that nobody sees it.

It should be noted that your contacts will see a green logo, in case they have applied the trick.

Turn off the blue popcorn

This function is one of the favorites of users who hate opening messages by mistake and who do not want to reply at that precise moment without their contact finding out. To deactivate the famous blue popcorn you will only have to:

Go to the ‘Privacy’ section

Deactivate the ‘Read Confirmation’ option.

By following these steps your contacts will no longer know that you have read their messages. However, whoever applies this trick will also not know if the other person read their messages.

