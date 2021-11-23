What is endometriosis? INCURABLE disease suffered by Chiquis Rivera

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image She is one of the celebrities most loved by the public, because in addition to being the daughter of Jenni Rivera, The artist has shown that she also has a lot of talent and charisma, which is why her fans are always aware of her activities, personal life and her state of health, as it must be remembered that she has an incurable disease.

In 2018, the daughter of “The Diva of the band ” was diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that consists of the appearance of tissue in the ovaries, fallopian tubes or intestines, which causes intense pain in the pelvis.

The interpreter of ‘Mi Problema’ was in Morelia to give a concert, when she presented a strong discomfort that led her to be hospitalized in an emergency at a local hospital. The artist had to undergo surgery, while Dr. Armando Menocal assured that Janney Marín Rivera’s condition was incurable and delicate.

“It is a disease that cannot be cured, it is a disease that many women have to live with who do not know that they live with it, they will have to take treatment for a long time and right now everything is aimed at us being able to leave Janney better than we can. I was, ”said the doctor.

What is endometriosis?

It is when the cells of the lining of the womb (uterus) grow in other areas of the body such ass ovaries, intestines, and bladder. Normally, the endometrium disintegrates and is eliminated with the menstrual flowHowever, because it is located in other places, it remains generating cysts and tumors, which although they are benign, generate pain and other consequences.

It is not well known what the causes of endometriosisHowever, doctors speculate that it could be a genetic or hereditary predisposition. The so-called “ghost disease” occurs in women of reproductive age, and has some troublesome symptoms for those who suffer from it.

Consequences of endometriosis

In addition to causing intense pain and cysts, endometriosis also causes difficulties in getting pregnant, because it affects the quality of the eggs and develops anatomical alterations that obstruct the fallopian tubes.

