What Happened to James Van Der Beek (‘Dawson Grows’): Father of Six

If we talk to you about James Van Der Beek, You may not know who we are talking about. But when mentioning that it is Dawson Leery from the legendary series ‘Dawson Grows’, it almost certainly sounds like you, right? Well look, the years have passed and now the actor is father of six children. The little one has just come into the world and there is much to tell about this family.

It was on April 9, 2010 that Van Der Beek announced via Twitter that he and his wife, Kimberly Book, they were expecting their first child together. They were married on August 1, 2010 in a small and discreet ceremony in Tel Aviv, Israel. Time has passed and until a few days ago they were the parents of five children: Olivia (2010), Joshua (2012), Annabel Leah (2014), Emilia (2016) and Gwendolyn (2018). A large family that in October 2019 announced a new pregnancy. However, Kimberly suffered a miscarriage, and according to the actor on his Instagram account, this was not the only pregnancy of the couple that did not go ahead. All for a problem called ‘cervical insufficiency’.

The good news is that Kimberly has become pregnant again and little Jeremiah has just been born: “Delighted to announce the happy and safe arrival to the world of Jeremiah Van Der Beek (We have been calling him Remi, by the way, a ‘dinosaur’, the actor has announced on the camera network along with several photos (and a video) of the little boy. Congratulations!

The actor, who currently has 44 years old, He also said that both he and his wife had decided keep the pregnancy a secret after Kimberly’s two miscarriages. They were afraid it would happen again, and discretion was the way they found to deal with the problem. The child was born at home, on the family ranch in Texas, and without any kind of complication.

James Van Der Beek is part of the gallery of mythical celebrities of the late 90s and early 2000s. All because of his starring role in ‘Dawson Grows’, the series about a group of friends in the final phase of high school and also in the early years of college. James worked with Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson himself (he enters the series ‘The Affair’ and had a relationship with Diane Kruger). Of all, it is the one that was least successful next. Michelle, for example, has four Oscar nominations. In case you remember, Katie Holmes was married for years to Tom Cruise.

Van Der Beek’s career is much more modest: he played Matt Bromley in the HBO series ‘Pose’ and also Elijah Mundo in ‘CSI: Cyber’. He has never stopped working, but the success and prominence of ‘Dawson Grows’ did not return to his career (for now). What he does stand out a lot is in his personal life. Six children and an Instagram loaded with beautiful family photos, we love it!