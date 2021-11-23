‘West Side Story’ launches new trailer: Love and music in abundance in the Steven Spielberg remake! | Film and Television

Make the remake of a classic as it is West Side Story he carries an extremely heavy weight on the director’s shoulders. However, if that filmmaker is Steven Spielberg, we can rest assured: The new trailer is full of love and music!

This new advance has Maria as the protagonist, with scenes singing at the beginning and at the end, always surrounded by an aesthetic of the 50s typical of the best musicals.

This will be the first time that the director of such acclaimed films as ET, Shark or Jurassic Park get behind the scenes of a feature film of this very special genre.

How could it be otherwise, Spielberg will follow the plot of the musical that debuted on Broadway in 1957 (and went around the world to this day) and its subsequent adaptation to the big screen in 1961. The Sharks and Jets, the rival gangs of this unmistakable love story, are back:

A cast with film debutants

One of the most special aspects of the creation of this film has been the casting selection process. Those responsible for the film made a thorough search in different cities to find their chosen ones.

As the official website of the musical reports, “audition director Cindy Tolan saw over 30,000 performers, making this Spielberg’s broadest cast search since Schindler’s List (1993) “.

In addition, it will be the first time in the cinema for 50 cast members, so it will be full of newcomers. Among them, stands out Rachel zegler, who will give life to Mary. Tony, meanwhile, will be played by Ansel Elgort, known for his role in Baby driver.

We will see what is the result of this production that It will hit theaters on December 10 of this year. Its 1961 predecessor took over 10 statuettes in the 34th edition of the Oscars. An almost record mark, since they only surpass it with an award plus three films: Ben Hur, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and Titanic. Of course, the bar is very high.