We give you ideas to dress the 50 with the style of Julia Roberts

TO Julia Roberts he loves to dress as black from head to toe. And these ideas will come to you from ten for when you don’t know what to wear. What better combination than the most classic actress with the most classic color?

Julia Roberts is not very sought after for her street style as everyone thinks she is very “normal”, but it is impossible that you do not like how the actress dresses. Classicism is part of her looks but that does not prevent her from wearing those fashionable garments that everyone is looking for.

We show you three looks different for you to wear during different times and every day.

For the morning the black It is ideal but it can also look very formal. Here Julia makes it more carefree and perfect for these times of the day.

Photo: Julia Roberts Street Style

She wears low-rise, cropped and pleated pants, super trendy, along with a blouse and bomber jacket. It is a style with masculine airs thanks to the pants and loafers.

Both for an afternoon of shopping and for an after office, this look from Julia it is ideal. How do you do it? With style and comfort.

Photo: Pinterest

Only, you should cheer up the gumming! Regardless of how old you are. Here Julia used it with a printed T-shirt and a blazer. The accessories are a large salmon wallet that gives a lot of life to the outfit and low sandals.

Now, if you have a super special cocktail or event, these looks at night they cannot miss you.

Photo: PopSugar UK

In the first look Julia Roberts She opts again for rubberized pants and a blazer, but this time with a transparent blouse and higher stilettos.

Photo: Harpers Bazaar

In a second look night, we see her more elegant with pants, tailored jacket and black stilettos again. What gives it the most personality? His black print T-shirt.

Don’t stop using the black for any time of day, as you do Julia Roberts!