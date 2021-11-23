We do not agree with the FIFA sanctions, the rules are not being respected: Yon de Luisa

The president of the FMF asserted that the rules of FIFA are not being respected, such as the three-step system when the discriminatory cry is presented

Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, said that do not agree with the latest sanctions imposed by FIFA, for the discriminatory cry, because “we think that the rules are not being respected there.”

“Apart from the fact that we do not agree with the application of disciplinary sanctions, we feel that they are not respecting FIFA’s own rules, they are not respecting the three steps. In Mexico we are respecting it, not there, we are fighting that part, but the most important thing is to fight to avoid any discriminatory act in the stadiums ”, commented the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, in a meeting with the Qatari ambassador, Mohammed Alkuwari.

Yon de Luisa, in a meeting with the Qatari ambassador, stated what the FMF’s position is on the new FIFA veto Courtesy

The president of the FMF added that in Mexico they are working with the National Council to Prevent Discrimination, to campaign and prevent this type of behavior from being repeated.

“Since 2019, the FMF, totally and absolutely hand in hand with the MX League, we have developed a series of protocols and actions to be taken,” acknowledged Yon de Luisa. “Us we will not stop working to eliminate the yelling and any discriminatory actWe want to eradicate any type of these ”, added the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Mexico was sanctioned with two veto matches, due to the homophobic screams that were heard in the knockout matches, against Canada and Honduras. The FMF appealed the punishment, seeking to have the penalty reduced by at least one game.

FIFA’s position is that there is no tolerance in relation to homophobic acts in stadiums, the president of the organization, Gianni Infantino, has described as “idiotic customs”, those who have insisted on this type of behavior.