VIDEO: Elon Musk’s one-and-a-half-year-old son steals the spotlight from his father during a SpaceX conference

X Æ A-Xii greeted the participants and even commented on the video of the presentation of the Starship spacecraft.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk participated last week in a joint virtual conference of the Council for Space Studies of the National Academies of Sciences and the Council for Physics and Astronomy, where he appeared alongside his 16-month-old son, X Æ A -Xii.

At the meeting, where he discussed his fully reusable spacecraft, Starship, which is being developed by SpaceX, Musk was holding his son, whom he calls simply ‘X’, on his lap.

Before the presentation, the businessman asked for a video to be played showing a rocket transported by SpaceX headquarters, when his son commented: “Car, car.” Musk laughed and corrected X Æ A-Xii: “Rocket, it’s a rocket in a big car.”

Later, as the rocket was launched into the sky, the boy could be heard mimicking the sound of the ship. Then, hearing a woman speaking, the little boy decided to greet her: “Hello, hello, hello,” said ‘X’, while waving his arms, before a third person entered the room to take him away. After being separated from his father, the boy burst into tears.

X Æ A-Xii, whose peculiar name caused a wave of memes and problems with the registry, is the fruit of the businessman’s relationship with Canadian singer Claire Elise Boucher, known by her stage name Grimes. In September 2021, Musk revealed that he had “semi-separated” from his partner after three years together.