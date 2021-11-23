Up! The interbank dollar exceeds 21 pesos – El Financiero

The interbank dollar closed above 21 pesos due to a set of international factors, such as the expectation of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and the advance of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Europe.

The exchange rate traded at a price of 21.2275 pesos per dollar, which meant a depreciation of 1.17 percent compared to Monday’s closing, with a minimum of 20.9940 and a maximum of 21.3088 pesos per dollar, according to data from Banco de México ( Banxico).

“A greater perception of risk continues to be observed in global financial markets, due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases, mainly in Europe, which threatens the implementation of new confinement measures towards the end of the year, mainly in Germany, the economy more largest in the region ”, commented analysts from Banco Base.

At the bank window, the dollar is priced at 21.78 units, according to Citibanamex data.

On the other hand, the Bloomberg dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 10 currencies, shows an increase of 0.08 percent, reaching 1,185.99 points, its maximum since September 25, 2020.

Among the most depreciated currencies this Tuesday are the Turkish lira with 10.5 percent, the Israeli shekel with 1.64 percent, the Colombian peso with 0.73 percent and the Swedish krone with 0.54 percent.