Until he met ‘Sibi’ Blazic, Christian Bale thought about marriage

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic





Of Serbian American descent, the actress and former model was born in Chicago, Illinois. His parents, Slobodan Blazic and Nadezda Topalski married in Belgrade, Serbia and after several years they moved to the United States, where they had Sibi, which they named Srboslava Blazic. His childhood was normal, after graduating from high school he moved to study at the University of Southern California, where he obtained a Bachelor of Business.

Her career led her to the love of her life, she started as assistant film producer Jordan Kerner in the movie George of the Jungle with Brendan Freaser and continued working for him in the production Red Corner, then she was hired by Winona Ryder, with whom she began a good friendship, which allowed them to continue working even until 2000 when the actress premiered Girl Interrupted.

It was because of the actress, also close friends with Christian Bale since they filmed Little Women together, that the couple met in 1994 from that moment they had a special connection. Before “Sibi”, Christian had no intention of getting married, I was convinced to avoid compromise, because he had to live the divorce and several failed relationships of his father, an English businessman and activist for animals.

“Everyone in my family was divorced, so I didn’t have very healthy ideas about marriage. Then I met Sibi and suddenly it seemed like a fantastic idea, “he revealed in an interview, so in 2000 they eloped to Las Vegas to get married, at a wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley double and surrounded by his family.

They have been married for more than 20 years, in 2005 they had their first daughter Emmeline, 10 years later they received Joseph. Three years later a separation was rumored, but it remained at that because the couple’s relationship is stable as from the beginning, and that is attributed to keeping their lives off the cameras and carrying out simple activities together, as their tradition to celebrate each anniversary, bike along the California coast.

The Oscar winner continually acknowledges how understanding Sandra has been with her career, but they have not done separate projects such as Sibi’s participation in the photographer’s book Face Forward and makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin.

Along with Bale, Sibi is part of the Dian Fossey Gorilla foundation, an organization that protects endangered mountain gorillas.

Every time the actor receives an award, he takes the opportunity to thank and give an emotional message to his wife.