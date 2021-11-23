Unnecessary: ​​Yao Cabrera filled his pornography networks and announced that he will make content for Only Fans.

Marcos Cabrera Rodriguez, better known as Yao Cabrera, is youtuber, has almost 9 million subscribers on the video platform and is usually linked to a large number of scandals. In fact, there are many who do not hesitate to affirm that the streamer is a “bad influence” for the little ones. During the early hours of the morning, the controversial influencer redoubled the bet and changed his Twitter profile to “over 18 years old.”

Many Internet users, quite curious, noticed that the name of Cabrera climbed to the first position of the trends of this social network and decided to find out why. Big mistake! The youtuber had not returned to challenge “Chino” Maidana to a fight, nor did they kick him out of his house or denounce him for riots. This time, the Uruguayan became a trending topic by filling his profile with videos and pornographic images.

Without discriminating tastes or positions, the Uruguayan filled the social network with obviously explicit content, generating criticism, laughter, memes and hilarious comments of all kinds. In addition, in his account he suggests that he will start making adult content that will be available on the platform Only Fans and “promised” to keep uploading triple XXX content every day for those who follow him on the bluebird platform.

This London-based platform has been gaining importance in recent times and focuses on promoting “premium” content to people willing to pay to access it: it went from having almost 8 million users in 2019 to more than 130 million today . What usually sets this company apart from the rest is the fact that it allows the publication of explicit adult content by its creators.

In June of this year, Cabrera’s name had transcended in different media for offering to Marcos El Chino Maidana get in the ring with him. The Uruguayan influencer used his social networks to challenge the former boxer from Santa Fe, after seeing the Mayweather fight. “Guys, do you want a real fight? I challenge Chino Maidana and I’m going. Here in Argentina, face to face with him. If I lose, I will leave Argentina forever. And, Chino Maidana, are you doing it or not? ”He said.

During his crazy proposal, Cabrera clarified that what he wants is a serious fight and that he will not be intimidated by Maidana. “Because of course, we are going to show a serious fight. At least I don’t hug him, I make him ‘bang, bang, bang’ (blow gestures). A real fight: Yao Cabrera vs. Chino Maidana. Go to Twitter and tweet, give him that we are a tendency to touch, “he remarked.

The first to come out to answer him was the son of Chino, Marcos Nahuel, who with several outbursts accused Cabrera of seeking fame and made it clear that this fight will not exist. But this Tuesday, the long-awaited response from Maidana arrived: “Che, you, Yao Caberga, I don’t fight with amateurs or assholes, but I’m going to beat you to leave the country,” was the forceful response of the former boxer. .

But far from being intimidated, the youtuber had shared the answer on all social networks. “Chino Maidana just accepted the fight. If he wins, I’ll leave the country forever!”, He said. Then, he also viralized the sayings of Chino’s son, where he apparently confirms the fight. “I did everything possible so that that fight does not take place, so that my old man does not fight with that instrument, with that violin. But hopefully, he will beat it back,” Marcos closed.

Yao Cabrera’s scandals are many and varied. Months ago, Ariel sujarchuk, Mayor of Escobar, filed a criminal complaint for “virtual harassment and threats”, after the municipality closed the farm where the influencer had organized a clandestine party that violated the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several other scandals weigh on the Uruguayan’s back: in September last year he was accused of promoting an alleged scam similar to the so-called Loom of Abundance, but based on the purchase of cryptocurrencies; He was also denounced in May this year for having savagely beat one of his 51-year-old neighbors, along with two of his friends, from the San Marcos neighborhood, in the Villa Nueva complex.

For that attack, Cabrera and his companions were charged with the crime of injuries and for once again violating the mandatory social isolation decreed on March 20 under article 205 of the Penal Code. But as if this were not enough, he was also accused of faking his own kidnapping in order to raise a large sum of money that was asked of his followers to free him from apparent captivity.

In a heads-up with Tomás Dente in Vino para vos (Kzo), Cabrera revealed that almost a year ago he secretly married Candela Díaz and that they both fantasize about becoming parents. So far, the youtuber has not made any statement regarding the adult content that he began to publish on his social networks. While some speculate that it was a hack, others argue that it just wants to attract attention.