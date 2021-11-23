Unai Emery alludes to Manchester United manager change

Villarreal faces their match against Manchester United with ambition, a team that has made the decision to dispense with the services of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Regarding the stake, it will mean for both contenders the fifth battle of the group stage of the Champions League. Unai Emery, technician of the Yellow Submarine, has given his face in the press room in a few words collected by the newspaper Ace.

High-flying duel: “We are looking for our way and we must find what we are and we want to get there. In the Champions League we have had two good results, but now we face the favorite. A beautiful and exciting day is coming, we come from two victories and we want to continue on that line. We are facing a great game and we want to endorse it with a victory against one of the favorites. “

Absences: “We need the team and those who are here are the ones we have. I don’t know the players that I will be able to recover, but those who are physically and mentally well will come out. We are going to play with those who are at the best level.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “Whenever there is a change of coach it is not good, I have faced Solksjaer many times. I respect him and wish him the best. I don’t think there will be many changes in the team, they have great players and we expect the best from them. But We do not expect many changes in the team, some variation, but little. What we do know is that they will have the best in the field. “

The knockout stages: “We work to have opportunities and, if they are there to achieve them, we must go for them with everything. The challenge is to show that we can achieve it, that we are qualified to take that step further. The team is very aware, I see it very motivated and with I am really looking forward to it, and that reassures me and motivates me. Tomorrow’s game is a very beautiful game, it is a motivation to be able to prepare it, and it generates a state of optimism and great satisfaction in me. We are eager to face it and do it well. “

Manchester United: “The key is all aspects of the game: defending well, being right with the ball, being solid as a team and in pressure, more than in concrete things. I think the key is more in what we can do as a team.”

The clash of Old trafford: “There are always differences, but they are minimal. The key is to be able to be well on the field, to win duels, to be organized in defense. There is not much difference from playing there than here, I think the nuances are more due to the situation. “.

The relief on the MU bench: “When there is a change of coach, there is always reaction, the focus is on the players and they know it. For this reason, it is an additional plus for the players. For this reason, I expect a very good version of Manchester United here. In addition, it is a It is a key game for the group. And it makes us see what we are capable of. “