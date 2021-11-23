Ultra luxurious: Rihanna paid a multimillion dollar sum for this beautiful mansion located in Beverly Hills

The singer and businesswoman Rihanna has been out of the first line of action for a few years, but that has not been a problem to finalize the purchase of a fabulous Mansion in Beverly Hills, which cost about $ 13.8 million.

The original mansion was built over 90 years ago, in the 1930s, but was remodeled over the years. It has high markings of bushes that limit the property and large doors that manage to achieve the privacy so prized by Rihanna the rest of the famous.

