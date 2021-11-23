Ultra luxurious: Rihanna paid a multimillion dollar sum for this beautiful mansion located in Beverly Hills

The singer and businesswoman Rihanna has been out of the first line of action for a few years, but that has not been a problem to finalize the purchase of a fabulous Mansion in Beverly Hills, which cost about $ 13.8 million.

The original mansion was built over 90 years ago, in the 1930s, but was remodeled over the years. It has high markings of bushes that limit the property and large doors that manage to achieve the privacy so prized by Rihanna the rest of the famous.

Image: MSN

The Mansion from Rihanna It is over 700 m² in size with a contemporary design combined with a black metal roof. Among the highlights of the house is its lobby, dominated by a sculpture of a giant black bull, a central outdoor patio with a terrace, pool, spa and fire pit. Inside, a living room equipped with a fireplace.

Image: Architecture and Design

On the top floor of the Mansion You will find the master suite looks like a five star bedroom and custom closet, while the master bathroom opens to an outdoor living room. The residence features a sophisticated design that combines contemporary and traditional elements.

Image: Robb Report

The place as a whole and the Mansion in particular, it pays a clear tribute to the current look of a modern farmhouse with its French white oak hardwood floors and open floor plan. In the Mansion Featured public spaces include a living room equipped with a fireplace, where Rihanna loves to spend his favorite moments, with Fleetwood glass slide walls that open to the outside. The deluxe wet bar area has a more masculine look with its moody touch in dark gray tones.

Image: Crush News

The bar of the Mansion, is complemented by an intimate family room, lounge and library with another fireplace, as well as built-in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. In the list of beautiful places we also find the kitchen, another of the favorite places of Rihanna, which is incredibly accomplished. In fact, almost every surface is covered in marble, and there is not one, but two islands, both with aluminum fittings.