Two new games now available on Xbox Game Pass

It’s really hard not to recommend someone Xbox Game Pass these days. Microsoft’s subscription service is simply the best there is in video games, and for very little a month we have access to a catalog of impressive games to play on our consoles (or even on PCs and mobiles depending on the game).

As you probably already know, new games are entering the catalog every month, and they usually do so in small batches. Today, November 23, there are 2 new games coming to the service, so prepare your console to download them right now.

These are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass today

Deadly Shell – Console, PC and Cloud: Mortal Shell was a great surprise, offering us an experience in the purest Souls style with a lot of its own personality, and now we can enjoy it totally free thanks to Xbox Game Pass. In addition, the available version works at 4K and 60 fps on Xbox Series X, a visual spectacle.