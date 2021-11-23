Two million fans demand ‘Justice for Johnny Depp’ and fire Amber Heard from Aquaman 2

MADRID, June 13 (CulturaOcio) –

Although the public is excited about the revelation of the title of the sequel to ‘Aquaman’, James Wan has revealed that the new adventure of the marine superhero will be titled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kindgom’ (‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’), the ad has once again sparked an open complaint against Amber Heard by Johnny Depp fans. A petition has arisen again calling for the interpreter to be fired from the DC and Warner tape.

Almost two million people have signed an online petition asking Warner to kick Heard out of the project. However, given the null movement of the study, it seems that The actress will continue to join the franchise starring Jason Momoa and in which Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Pilou Asbæk also participate.

Nevertheless, Depp’s followers, who continues to be immersed in a court battle with his ex-wife With cross accusations of mistreatment, they don’t seem to give up Well, they have already announced on social networks their open boycott against the sequel.

The virulent reaction against the actress It comes because fans of the ‘Eduardo Scissorhands’ actor consider that the treatment that Warner has given to the protagonist of ‘Sweeney Todd’, the one he set apart from the Harry Potter prequels, It has been unfair compared to what Heard has had.

Although ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ will begin production this summer, its theatrical release is scheduled for December 2022, which means it will be on Christmas next year when you see if the boycotts have any effect on the box office.