[Tutorial] Simple method to clone Pokémon and items in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl discovered • Pokémon Center

If you follow us on Twitter you have probably noticed that Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl they have a big number of glitches. You can from skipping the game’s story friendship, capturing Shaymin ahead of time, and now also the holy grail of Pokémon: cloning Pokémon.

This glitch has been discovered by kevinfor5 on Twitter and it’s actually pretty straightforward; you only need access to Pokémon Care, which is in Quiet Town. You will also need a “junk” Pokémon that you don’t mind losing, as this Pokémon will be eliminated in the process. This method will also duplicate the item the Pokémon is carrying.

We recommend disabling autosave before attempting the clone glitch.

The process is the following:

Put a Pokémon in the lower right corner of the Box 1. It can be any Pokémon, this will not be the one that is cloned or the one that is eliminated. Put another Pokémon in the same lower right corner of the Box 2. Again, it can be any Pokémon, this one will not be affected. Register the Pokémon you put in the Box 1 in the first Combat Team (You can access it by pressing the X button twice). Go to the lady of Pokémon Care, choose to deposit Pokémon and select the Pokémon you put in the corner of the Box 1. Choose the option of See boxes, press AND in the box you are currently in (should be Box 1) and exchange her position with the Box 2 where you put the other Pokémon. Press B to exit the boxes and confirm that you leave a Pokémon with the lady. Open the boxes again from the main menu. Go to Combat Teams again and you will notice that there is a blank space at the end. This means that you are doing well. Move the Junk pokemon to the Combat Team. Be careful, this Pokémon will be eliminated. Move the Pokémon you want to clone to the Combat Team. Choose the option to see the Data of the Pokémon you just moved to the Battle Team. Close the data screen. You will notice that the Pokémon has been cloned. Congratulations! You can now move your two Pokémon out of the Battle Team.

Video tutorial:

Here is: How to Clone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, discovered by @ kevinfor5 https://t.co/BZmxttLfvP pic.twitter.com/eUH4nblz8v – Kaitlyn Molinas (@orcastraw) November 23, 2021

