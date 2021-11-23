Tom Holland talks about Spider-Man No Way Home, Zendaya and his life in interview

The day after Tom holland Emerging from quarantine, we met for dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse, a luxurious hotel in Marylebone, a neighborhood in central London. He likes this site; it is discreet. There is a scene from Uncharted in which his character, Nathan Drake, works behind a bar, and Tom came here to share shifts with the bartenders, to learn how to make cocktails, practice serving tricks, toss bottles into the air. They sit us at a table called The Snug, a space of just one square meter, with a sofa, a curtain that gives us some privacy, and its own fireplace — in other words, the kissing table.

Tom he is carefree. He huddles into her hole, in his pinstriped pants and a caramel-colored shirt, his hair swirling over his forehead. It may sound ridiculous, but after watching him bring teenagers to life on screen for so long, it’s surprising to see him as a man. In person there is solemnity in him. His attitude is incredible. His skin is luminous. Your biceps are like suspension cables. On Uncharted, I work with Mark Wahlberg, which is, in Holland’s words, “absolutely huge.” “I saw him come on set, characterized and I thought ‘shit, he’s twice as big as me,'” he says. “After confinement, they gave us five months off and I started eating and training, eating and training. When I got back on set, the first thing he said to me was – here he imitates Wahlberg as best he can – ‘Wow, somebody’s been training.’

When I was younger, Tom holland He became so obsessed with his height — he measures 1.72, although his physique is such that you don’t realize it — that he even wore insoles in his shoes. “On the red carpets I used to get closer to the photographers than to the people behind me. [para parecer más alto]”, He confesses. Since then, she has learned to focus on the things she can control. “I can’t do anything about my height,” he says. “But I can gain more muscle.” For his debut as Spider-man, on Captain America: Civil WarIn 2016, the costume department put her in a foam suit. Throughout the six films, the foam has diminished: “Now I only wear a penis protector,” he points out.

There are times when, because of his euphoria – or perhaps because of his innocence – Holland it accepts more than it can handle. When I was shooting the last two of Avengers, he would spend three days on the set in Atlanta, then he would get on a plane to London, he would spend another two days on the set of The Current War, and then fly back to Atlanta. “I remember that during much of the shoot, Benedict (Cumberbatch, his partner in all three films) had a stunt double for Avengers while filming in London,” he explains. “I didn’t know you could do that.” While filming Cherry, lost a quarter of his weight, on a crash diet and running 10 miles every day, wrapped in a garbage bag. “My energy levels were rocketing,” he says. After being the Duracell rabbit for several years, Tom’s batteries died.