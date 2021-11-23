Tom Hanks’ book on surviving on Mars

Tom Hanks He confessed only a few days ago on the Jimmy Kimmel program that he had refused to travel to space on Jeff Bezos’ ship, but not because he did not feel like it, but because the millionaire owner of Amazon wanted to make him pay for the passenger “ticket”, which It amounts to about 24 million euros. “I don’t need to spend 24 million on that,” said Hanks, who is estimated to have a fortune of about 350 million euros ($ 400).

But clearly Hanks would have loved to travel up there if only for a few minutes. The actor is passionate about space and since he starred in the movie ‘Apollo 13’ (and delivered the famous “Houston, we have a problem”), he has participated in numerous NASA events and received the Space Agency award a few years ago to social service for contributing to increase the interest of the population in the space race.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It should not surprise us, therefore, that one of his favorite books, and that he publicly recommended on Twitter, also expressing his envy that Matt Damon was going to star in his film adaptation, is Andy Weir’s ‘The Martian’, the novel that served as the basis for the film ‘The martian’ which was translated in Spain as ‘Marte (The Martian)’.

The story of ‘The Martian’

Andy Weir He wrote this novel in his spare time, since while he was working as a computer engineer. Weir is a manual geek, the son of a physicist and an engineer, who has spent his entire life posting stories on the internet. When ‘The Martian’ ended, Weir He published it for free on his personal website, but seeing the success he was achieving among his followers, he was encouraged to self-publish it on Amazon, at a symbolic price of 99 cents on the dollar.

Surprisingly, the book began to sell like hotcakes, reaching the top positions in the platform’s best-seller lists, at the level of the launches of the big publishers. The interest of the publishing industry was immediate and the book ended up being published by Crown publishers and reached number 12 on the list of best sellers of books. The New York Times. After this came the offers from Hollywood and, finally, the movie. Quite a dream for any amateur writer.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What is ‘The Martian’ about?

The book tells the story of Mark Watney, an astronaut who in 2035 becomes the first man to walk on the surface of Mars. But just a few days after landing, the planet’s weather conditions change and a huge dust storm is generated.

But in the middle of the evacuation Mark suffers an accident, his suit is perforated and his vital signs drop to minimum levels. The rest of the expedition does not have time to try to save him, their own lives are in danger and they leave the planet leaving him there, leaving him for dead.

The martian Not going

amazon.es € 20.80





But Mark is not dead and after the storm decides that, despite all the difficulties, he is going to try to do everything possible to survive, using all his knowledge to try to cultivate the Martian land and survive until they find him or he manages to communicate with Earth.

Critic reception of ‘El marciano’

The novel received many positive reviews, praising its fair use of technical details to attract an audience more fan of science fiction, but at the same time, with humor and action capable of captivating any reader.

Many critics noted that it represented a breath of fresh air on the sci-fi genre landscape.

For its part, the film was even more successful, winning two Golden Globes, for best film, comedy or musical, and for best actor for Matt Damon. It also received seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io