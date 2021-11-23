Today’s matches: Barcelona vs Benfica live the match of matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League

Champions live: Barcelona vs Benfica

51 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | Gavi and Demir have been the best in this match, but they have not been able to reflect it with a goal. Dembl continues to warm up and aims to enter the next few minutes.

48 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | Benfica’s second caution. Joao Mrio wins the card for claiming the referee, while Piqu also wins the warning for a pull on Yaremchuk.

45 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | VMONOOOOOS !!! Barcelona resume the second half from the center of the field. The same 22 players who started the match returned and it should be noted that Dembl was the only one who warmed up at half time.

MT BAR 0-0 BEN | First half balance: Barcelona was much better in the match, but they did not have the force to reflect it on the scoreboard. Maybe we could watch Ousmane Dembl for the snap and see if French can make a difference.

45 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | There is no comp time and the first half is over. Great first half for both teams, but especially for Barcelona, ​​which left a good feeling.

42 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | DEEEEMIIIIIR !!!! The 18-year-old was about to score a goal at the Camp Nou, after cutting back and taking a shot that crashed into the crossbar.

40 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | We entered the final stretch of the first half and we are experiencing the best minutes of the match. Both teams are showing a lot of intensity.

37 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | Benfica woke up with two set pieces and shows that they can hurt Barcelona. The end of the first cardiac beat awaits us.

34 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | GOOOOOOO … CANCELED !!!! Nicols Otamendi had made a great goal, after a corner kick, but it was marked that the ball had gone out and Barcelona was saved.

33 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | TEEER STEEEGEEEN !!! Corner shot from the tip of the right that is finished off by Yaremchuk and the German goalkeeper saves on the line. What a save by Ter Stegen.

30 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | Half an hour into the game and Barcelona is much better, but they have not been able to make a specific statement in front of the Benfica frame, but the people at the Camp Nou are very busy with the team.

27 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | VLACHODIIIIMOOS !!!! Jordi Alba enters completely alone on the left wing and takes a cross shot that is deflected by the Greek. There are already two clear plays for Barcelona.

25 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | GAAAAAVIIIII !!! What the young man from Barcelona just missed. He finds a completely alone ball in front of the Benfica goalkeeper and sends his shot over the goalkeeper.

21 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | The rhythm of the meeting falls a little and the only thing that does not stop is the rain. A great storm is falling in the capital of Catalonia and it seems that it will not stop falling.

18 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | Almost 20 minutes later, Benfica is encouraged to push a little at the start and tries to get the ball, but Barcelona does not allow him to be comfortable.

15 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | We arrived at the first quarter of an hour of the meeting and Barcelona is much better, but they cannot reflect it on the scoreboard. The intensity is very remarkable.

12 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | ARAJOOOO !!!! The defender steals the ball in midfield, he dares to go forward to receive Gavi’s pass, but his shot goes wide.

10 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | Barcelona is very aggressive as soon as it loses the ball, something that is not seen with Ronald Koeman. It seems that with Xavi high pressure is one of the main tasks.

7 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | VLACHODIIIIMOOOOOS !!!!! Demir enters the area, cuts towards the center and takes a shot that was dangerously looking for the furthest post, but the Greek archer deflects.

6 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | Frenkie De Jong is very active in midfield, combining very well with Memphis Depay who gets between the two Benfica centrals.

3 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | First minutes full of intensity by Barcelona that makes it clear that possession is vital to hurt. Benfica stuck in their field waiting for a counterattack.

0 ‘BAR 0-0 BEN | VMONOOOOOOS !!! The meeting starts at the Camp Nou. Benfica moves the ball from the center of the field in their away uniform, while Barcelona plays as a blaugrana.

BAR-BEN | This is the weather just a few minutes before the match starts. A lot of rain at Camp Nou and we’ll see if it doesn’t complicate Barcelona’s aspirations.

BAR-BEN | This is the atmosphere on the outskirts of the Camp Nou. It seems that hope returned with Xavi on the bench. We will see if the culs achieve their mission of advancing to the next round.

Benfica lineup confirmed

BAR-BEN | These are Jorge Jesus’ chosen to seek victory at the Camp Nou (3-4-2-1): Vlachodimos; Vertonghen, Otamendi, Almeida; Grimaldo, Mrio, Weigl, Gilberto; verto, Silva; Yaremchuk.

Confirmed lineup of Barcelona

BAR-BEN | This is the XI that Xavi sends to face Benfica (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqu, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Nico; Gavi, Depay and Demir.

Barcelona vs Benfica: Forecast for today’s game

BAR-BEN | This will be Xavi’s debut as a Barcelona coach in the Champions League. Last weekend he started his era on the bench with a victory against Espanyol and today he starts as a favorite to beat the Lusitanians.

At what time does the Barcelona match against Benfica start and on which channel do they broadcast it live?

BAR-BEN | The match between Barcelona and Benfica will begin at 2:00 p.m., Mexico time, and you can watch it live through the HBO Max signal.

Good afternoon and welcome to the minute by minute of Barcelona vs Benfica corresponding to the Champions League group stage matchday 5 from the Camp Nou in Barcelona. My name is Miguel Brcena and I will be taking you all the actions of this meeting.

The culs need an urgent victory to depend on themselves for the final journey, since They march in second place with six points, while the Portuguese are third with four units.

Join us for the next few hours in this minute by minute of Barcelona vs Benfica and remember that the best sports information is here in BRAND Claro.

