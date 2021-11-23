Today’s Free Fire Codes November 22, 2021; all free rewards

The Garena battle royale continue to receive free rewards daily for players of Free fire and this monday November 22 it happens again. This batch of daily codes that we can redeem on the official game page it helps us to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Therefore, here we leave you with the keys of the day, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the official Garena website.
Free Fire: November 22 Reward Codes
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- JIMYLVT46V2Z
- 8JKNXUB96C9P
- 8FEUQJXPDKA7
- MV9CQ27LQJOL
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
- FF22NYW94A00
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- 3OVTN5443GFQ
- WHYGN3J29VZU
- ID9S3QJKAFHX
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- FFXVGG8NU4YB
- FFE4E0DIKX2D
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- F9IUJHGVCDSE
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
- PUSR0KI57R77
- QNUH4C1G5QBQ
- ZFUJWLLPG4P4
- MX20UBTUSJKA
- UNGQ36T7BHZJ
- E71XWBFU6RO7
- 9SR8E1WJEHF6
- QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
- GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X
- 487P-8ZVG-ZGEA
- FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
- 3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
- ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
- WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
- UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
- HXVD-EU6E-PW5X
- FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
- 8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
- 5G9G-CY97-UUD4
- X99TK56XDJ4X: special gift
- FFDGQMRE52B: free diamonds
- FFUJMNLOSOAC: Head Hunting Parachute
- FFCD63Q8O2Q3: Animal Weapon Loot Box
- FFIC79UTM6GU – Vandal Rebellion Weapons Loot Box
- TCREAWCMZJPR: Fighter for Justice / Riot Against Vandals Weapons Loot Box
- 9GJT66HNDCLN – Weapon Loot Box
- FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Box
- FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian Server): Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1 Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Box
- PK95JK8QWK4X: 2 Pumpkin Flame Weapon Loot Boxes
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe): 10x Creator Box
- M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5: Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Box
- X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Pistol Skin and 3 Diamond Royale Coupons.
How to redeem Free Fire reward codes
- To begin we must enter the Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our preference and there we can find the reward in question in the mail section, in the lobby.
Source: prepareexams