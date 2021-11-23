Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship

If experience has taught us anything, it is that “life … you never know “. That is, they told us a year ago that Kanye west (Or should we say ‘Ye’?) And Kim kardashian They were going to separate and one of them was going to be linked with Irina Shayk and another with Pete Davidson and our brain would have collapsed, but we would have ended up accepting it with that ‘quote’ that is in bold.

Well that is what has happened with the last couple, well: various media have contrasted with various sources that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have started dating and now they strike us as the new ‘power couple’, with permission from Kourtney and Travis and Megan Fox and MGK. ‘Heavy’.

But wait: when did it all start, how and where?

If you have asked yourself those same questions this month, here we bring you the answers and some ‘sauce’ that another additional so that you have the ‘timeline’ (detailed) about their relationship that you deserve. What a couple has gone to get together! (Have you read that last with your mother’s voice? Ok).

JANUARY 2019

Yes, believe it or not, Pete and Kim have known each other for a long time, and if you have seen this photo below as a meme, the reason is that they coincided two years ago on Kid Cudi’s birthday, but it was also present Kanye !, hence the collective collapse:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

OCTOBER 2021

Kim made his commented collaboration on the program ‘Saturday Night Live’ and kissed Pete in a ‘sketch’ in which they appeared dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin. The ‘clip’ sparked some rumors that, soon, would gain more force.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Later this month, they were spotted at a theme park, riding rides and shaking hands at rides. Hello?

NOVEMBER 2021

The two appeared together on Instagram, specifically, at Pete’s birthday party that, according to a source informed People, was organized by Kim along with his mother Kris.

Whoa, whoa …

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

At the end of the month, some ‘paparazzi’ caught them walking hand in hand, and the ‘fandom’ went crazy: were they really dating, then? They haven’t confirmed anything yet, but the images speak for themselves … Right?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We will remain attentive to this sudden ‘soap opera’, which makes us think how the future can be: very unexpected. As minimum.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io