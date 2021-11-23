Tigres opens the possibility of paying players with cryptocurrencies

Mauricio Culebro, president of Tigres, affirmed that there is a possibility that in the future players may receive their salary through cryptocurrencies

MEXICO – The President of Tigers, Mauricio Culebro, left open the possibility that in the future the players of this team could receive their salary through cryptocurrencies, after they have a new sponsor related to it, and suggested that player transfers can also be made in this way.

“We are sure this alliance will be very productive in many areas, because it will allow us to explore new opportunities for the club, such as accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in the virtual store, box office, as well as the possibility that our players can receive their salary in cryptocurrencies in the future and why not, also explore other possibilities within the player transfer market, through this mechanism, among many other options ”, he declared.

Tigres could pay its players with cryptocurrencies. Imago 7

Mauricio Culebro He highlighted in which the Bitso company was announced as a new commercial partner, that the felines are the first club to achieve an agreement of this type.

“Tigers becomes the first team in Mexican soccer to have a similar agreement, in this new era of Tigres we not only seek to satisfy our fans in sports, where our men’s, women’s and basic forces teams qualified for the league ” he commented.



“Through constant innovation we always seek to be at the forefront in all areas and it is these alliances that allow us to inspire our fans from off the pitch and also allow us to be those agents of change that help transform the industry” , he stated.

A) Yes, Tigers will have a new sponsor and meanwhile, the squad continues with its preparation to face the league of the Apertura 2021 Tournament, after they will face Santos in the quarterfinals.

The cats advanced directly to the group by finishing in fourth place in the general classification and after the repechage, it was the lagoons who remained as their rivals in the next round.