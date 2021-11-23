Tigres aspires to pay salaries with cryptocurrencies with new sponsor

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey / 23.11.2021 13:26:21





Tigers announced a commercial alliance with the platform Bitso, the first club in Mexico to have such an agreement, according to the president Mauricio Culebro, who assured that they aspire to be the best team in Latin America, both on and off the court.

“We are proposing a strategy for the next 5 and 10 years, to be the best team, not only on but off the field. We are innovating in the part that has to do with sports, in the area of ​​sports intelligence, in the area of ​​sports science we brought an expert so that he can help us develop that area, it is an objective that we have clear and are the steps we want to take, where we want to go. Everything is well thought out and that is the strategy to be the best team not only in Mexico but in Latin America ”, he said.

Tigers could use cryptocurrencies in transfers and salaries of players.

Unlike other agreements in the sport, in the auriazul institution they do not seek with Bitso to have tokens or NFT, but inculcate the use of cryptocurrencies, so it will be a form of payment that will be implemented in the club’s stores and ticket offices.

Culebro also announced the possibility that in a short term the royal entity pay the salaries of players in cryptocurrencies or be able to use them in the purchase and sale of footballers in the national or international market.

“It will always be a pride to be able to add new business partners who share the values ​​of this team. We welcome Bitso, so Tigres becomes the first Mexican soccer team to have a similar contract”He added.

“We are sure that this alliance will be productive in many areas, it will allow us to explore new opportunities, accept payments in cryptocurrencies in the virtual store, at the box office, as well as seeing the opportunity that our players can receive their salary in crypto in the future and why not, also exploring the market for player transfers through this mechanism ”.