tied to the youth salary increase

The Draft Law on the guarantee of the purchasing power of pensions goes ahead after this Monday managed to overcome the “filter” of the Committee on Labor, Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations in the Congress of Deputies.

However, this step forward has led to new fears on the part of the medical community in relation to the amendment of Citizens, with which he proposes to establish a “cap” on the increase in pensions according to the CPI. Specifically, it asks to link said revaluation to the increase that the minimum wage of young people experiences that year so as not to produce an intergenerational imbalance in the current system.

The first part of the pension reform projected by José Luis Escrivá is one step away, or rather a plenary session, from being ratified and coming into force as of next year. Therefore, the Chamber, based on ERC’s proposal, will be in charge of issuing the final verdict on the project, which already contains the intergenerational solidarity mechanism, approved by the Ministry of Social Security and unions last week.

On the way the more than 130 amendments tabled by the parties to the norm and mostly rejected by the members of the Commission. That of Citizens, referring to this mechanism, has been practically the only one to remain standing.

In its text, it proposes limiting the revaluation of pensions based on the average salary of workers under 35 years of age and that in the case of physicians it would correspond in part to the phase Look. In this way, the party drew a clear red line to the temporary and progressive rise in the contribution that the norm raises from 2023, in order to guarantee a sufficient budgetary fund to cover the pensions of the ‘baby boomers’.

Although he considers it necessary to guarantee the “sustainability of the public pension system and intergenerational balance”, he considers that youth should not be whipped or “condemned”, explained the spokeswoman for the group, María Muñoz when defending the amendment. In the same text, they ask precisely, to avoid that the increase of the expenses of the system is at the cost of the future of the coming generations and generates a decompensation.

To achieve this, the revaluation provided for in the General Law of Social Security, “may not exceed the percentage equivalent to the interannual variation rate of the average salary of workers under 35 years of age in the equivalent period.” Thus, pensions “would be revalued with the CPI as a general rule, as long as the wages of young people also grow as much as or more than the CPI“, reiterated the deputy, considering” unsustainable and unfair that pensions grow more than the salaries that should finance them. ” If completed, the measure would conflict with the rule itself, by acting as a limit to the steady rise in pensions based on the CPI, warns Vicente Matas, coordinator of the Granada Medical Union. And it is that the accounts do not seem to add up. According to data from the INE, between 2009 and 2019 the average annual salary of young people between 25 and 29 years old rose by 1.38 percent and that of those between 30 and 34 years old by 0.73 percent, while the average amount of retirement amounted to 33 percent, so the “imbalance is evident”.

Reducing coefficients: 154 euros less the first year

Together with the Citizens’ proposal, another five transactional amendments have been promoted by the Confederal Parliamentary Group of United We Can-En Comú PodemGalicia en Común, based on the changes presented (and subsequently withdrawn) by ERC and Bildu. However, it is a slight correction in the legislative text in relation to the thirty-fourth transitory provision that leaves intact the reducing coefficients agreed upon in the event of early retirement.

In this way, and except for future modifications, a progressive reduction will be applied to the pension of those doctors, with regulatory base higher than the maximum pension, who decide to anticipate their retirement. For example, a doctor who wants to take early retirement two years earlier will receive a penalty of 5.70 percent in 2024, compared to the 4 percent currently in force, which will increase until reaching the 21 percent in the 10 years that raises the term of the measure. This, in numerical terms, would mean subtracting 154 euros from the monthly salaries of 2024 and about 567 in a decade.

Likewise, with the United We Can proposal, the final text will take into account the replacement rate when setting public remuneration with the creation of the State Agency for the Social Security Administration. In addition, a control mechanism is established that will oblige the Escrivá department to audit income from social contributions and to expenses of a contributory and non-contributory nature, one month after the entry into force of the law.