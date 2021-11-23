this Xiaomi beast falls in price, with a 108 MP camera and a 67W load

100 euros discount for the most top that Xiaomi has recently launched, with an AMOLED screen and a very powerful processor.

The Xiaomi Mi 11T is from Xiaomi mobiles more advanced that you can buy today. We are facing a real beast with a spectacular technical sheet of which we highlight its 108 MP camera and 67W fast charge. The price to enjoy this and many other advantages is 599.99 euros in its version of 8GB + 256GB, although now in the Xiaomi store can be yours for 499.99 euros.

After just two months on the market, this spectacular smartphone stars in a 100 euro discount that you cannot miss if you are looking to buy a first-rate high-end. In addition, the Xiaomi store is totally safe, offering you free shipping, a return period of 15 days and two year warranty. Therefore, it is time to know the spectacular data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 11T to know everything you earn with your purchase, hold on!

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G at a discount in the Xiaomi store

The first detail that you must take into account is that the Xiaomi Mi 11T is a large mobile, with a thickness of 8.8 millimeters and a weight of 203 grams, which is explained by knowing the size of its screen and the capacity of its battery. Focusing on the screen, it is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz that looks like a thousand wonders, as we told you in the analysis of the Mi 11T.

The processor takes care of the power MediaTek Dimensity 1200, and the truth is that it has enough to move any app and game that you want to use. If we add the 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, you can expect excellent performance from the terminal. By the way, it has a built-in 5G modem, so you can also connect to these networks. Its operating system is MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, and it will be one of the first Xiaomi to update to Android 12.

One of the -many- crown jewels of the Mi 11T 5G is its 108 MP camera, which does a good job of capturing photos with good detail and wide dynamic range. In the back it is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro sensor. In the front part there is a single 16 MP camera.

The best is not over yet, because there is still room in the Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G for one last gem: the 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charge. In practice, this battery can reach a day and a half of use if you do not demand much, while it only needs half an hour to fully charge. By the way, the fingerprint reader is on the side.

The best accessory for the Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G

The back of the Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G is made of glass, so you must protect it properly so that it does not break with any fall. We recommend you do it with a sturdy XCYYOO branded case which also includes a camera cover and comes with a screen protector. You can buy it at Amazon by 18.99 euros.

