This Patek Philippe by Mark Wahlberg is like wearing a rose gold ingot strapped to your wrist

There are those for whom turning 50 is the beginning of an existential and identity crisis. Not for the actor Mark Wahlberg, who was in charge of celebrating it as he knows best: showing off on social networks one of his many exclusive and unattainable watches for the rest of the mortals.

This has been documented by his wife, the international model Rhea Durham, who was in charge of celebrating this milestone on June 5 with an intimate party at the Wahlberg nest, where he lives with the American interpreter and his four children. It is in these snapshots that Durham uploaded to his official Instagram profile where we have been able to find the watch with which the actor of Ted, Pain & Gain and Transformers: Age of Extinction has welcomed this new decade of their life.

This specimen is, in fact, a version of what could perfectly be Mark Wahlberg’s fetish watch, as it is not the first time that he has tied it to his wrist in some of his other variants. A flagship watch from a legendary Swiss watchmaker that, on this occasion, equates to one pink gold ingot that only a few are lucky enough to tie their wrist.

Courtesy of Instagram (@byrheawahlberg)

We talk about the reference 5990 / 1R of the Patek Philippe Nautilus, a model whose relevance for the Swiss house is equivalent and comparable to that of the Santos for Cartier, that of the Royal Oak for Audemars Piguet, that of the Speedmaster for Omega or that of the Submariner for Rolex. Let’s go, the crème de la crème.

Although, as we have already indicated, It is not the first time that Mark Wahlberg takes to the streets with this icon of Patek philippe tied to his wrist – just over a month ago he attended a meal with the presenter Mario López with reference 5711 / 1300A, with 32 cut diamonds baguette in its bezel-, this version differs from the previous reference in the absence of diamonds and precious stones and in its octagonal case and its bracelet, in this case in 18-carat pink gold, which contrast with its dial in midnight blue.

Compared to reference 5711 / 1300A, This Nautilus by Mark Wahlberg seems even simple to us. Although there is also a price difference, it is not that the lack of glitter makes this version an affordable watch: as indicated on the official Patek Philippe website, its price is now at € 93,370.

Courtesy of Patek Philippe

The 60 best watches of 2021 so far

You may also like:

Mark Wahlberg has a Patek Philippe that’s worth so much more than your next beach vacation

Johannes Huebl has the best Rolex to sail the seas this summer (and it will remind you of a Marvel superhero)

Ross and Rachel wore the best watches on ‘Friends’ (and you can still get them)