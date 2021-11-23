This is how Sofía Vergara looked when she acted in the telenovela

Sofia Vergara She is one of the Latin stars who has managed to conquer Hollywood with her talent, perseverance and beauty, but the actress does not leave her origins aside. For this reason, in 2008, she gladly accepted to have a special participation in the telenovela Fire in the blood.

According to People in spanish, after what Aracely Arambula refuse to play the role of ‘Leonora Castañeda ‘ Due to work commitments, the producer Salvador Mejía thought of the Colombian artist for this character and did not hesitate to invite her.

After the US network with which he had an exclusive contract approved the permits, Vergara joined the recordings of this adaptation of Passion of Hawks marking his return to the television genre in which he debuted with an appearance on Acapulco, body and soul (nineteen ninety five).

The appearance of Sofía Vergara as ‘Leonora’ in Fire in the blood

In this soap opera, the then 35-year-old interpreter demonstrated her talent in the skin of ‘Leonora‘, a wealthy doctor with a huge heart who longed to help others, a job she carries out bravely and altruistically in «Las Barrancas».

Throughout his appearance, this character also interposed in some way between the love of the protagonists, ‘Juan’ and ‘Sofía’, played by Eduardo Yanez and Adela Noriega, respectively.

And it is that ‘Leonora’ falls in love with the male heartthrob after living with him in the community in the jungle where he works. As we will remember, ‘Juan’ arrives badly injured and with a loss of memory in this area.

Sofía Vergara fought for the love of Eduardo Yáñez in fiction

The doctor treats him for his injuries and is immediately attracted to him. From that moment on, he tries to win her heart in many ways but is unsuccessful.

For this reason, during her participation in the plot scheduled to be recorded in two weeks, the neo-Granada starred in several romantic sequences with Yáñez, whom she met long before the novel in a gym in Los Angeles.

«I had wanted to work with Salvador for a long time. His novels are always done to perfection, plus my mom is a fan of Fire in the blood and when I told him he said ‘of course you have, you have to go,’ said Vergara at a press conference held before filming his first scenes, according to The century of Torreón.

On the other hand, in the aforementioned meeting with the press, she stressed that it was impossible for her to accept a long participation in Latin America due to her commitments in the Hollywood industry, but she confessed to being a follower of this television genre.

“I think it is something fascinating because it is an escape for people, for the family … it makes people forget their problems,” he said. “It is impressive how they have been able to break the barriers of everything.”

Got sick on the recordings

Unfortunately, the recordings of Fire in the blood they weren’t entirely idyllic for Vergara. And it is that during her brief stay in the production, she and several co-workers suffered a stomach infection after eating some food in one of the locations.

“There was an epidemic with the mobile unit, service and actors, and it also affected Sofía, who could not come because she had a temperature”, Mejía revealed to Televisa Shows at that time, according to People in spanish.

Fortunately, he recovered from the discomfort and finished recording his participation.

After embodying ‘Leonora‘, today’s 49-year-old award-winning performer returned to the United States to continue her projects.

Months later, he would earn a starring role in the smash hit comedy series Modern family, which redoubled her international fame, consolidated her as an actor, and earned her important awards and nominations at awards such as the Emmy Awards. The rest is history.

