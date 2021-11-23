This is how Russell Brand, the ex-husband of Katy Perry who ended it by message, currently looks (photos)

Chris Jackson / Getty Images



Russell Brand is a name that Katy Perry fans know very well, as it is the singer’s ex-husband who decided to ask for a divorce via text message.

They had only been married 14 months! But that didn’t stop the ‘California gurls’ singer from being devastated by the news.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images



Russell Brand lost much of his fame due to comments he made after divorcing Katy Perry

Although the irreverent comedian was left as ‘the toxic’ of the relationship due to that insensitive break, the statements he made about Katy Perry in his documentary BRAND, a second coming they crowned him the worst villain.

Getty images



He dared to call his ex ‘a shallow and empty celebrity’ and even mocked his way of speaking. To make matters worse, he admitted that he never saw a future for his relationship with the singer and knew that it would end up failing.

Carl Court / Getty Images



Finally he was honest with his fans and, without resorting to black humor, explained the reasons that led him to request a divorce. At first, Katy’s tight schedule prevented them from spending time together, and at that time he was succeeding in Hollywood, so he didn’t have any free time to spend with his wife either.

The real incompatibility arose when they talked about starting a family, since she was not ready yet and he was.

Jason Merritt via Getty Images



Although these are very common aspects in divorces, Russell Brand handled it in a disrespectful and insensitive way for his ex-girlfriend, therefore, he lost the support of many fans.

What is Russel Brand doing today?

As an actor, his best time was between 2009 and 2012, when he filmed Tales that are not tales, Hop, Arthur or The age of rock.

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images



In 2014 he became a youtuber and continues to work on his channel; It currently has more than 4 million subscribers who like to see its content: a mixture of political ideas, black humor and spiritual overtones.

Even his appearance has changed a lot: he put aside his rock star look and now he looks like a true spiritual guide: with a long beard, hair in a bun and hippie clothes.

In the end, his flamboyant lifestyle and anti-establishment comments on YouTube caused many to dismiss him as a narcissist who only talks about current issues to keep his career afloat.

There are also those who doubt his mental stability due to the conjectures he makes regarding the political realm and because of his role as a spiritual guide.

But he has not managed to shake off the hatred of a large part of the public, he has fulfilled one of the dreams he had since he married Katy Perry: that of being a father.

In 2015, he began dating blogger Laura Gallacher and a year later they were already expecting their first baby, whom they named Mabel Brand. In 2017 the couple finally got married and in 2018 they welcomed their second daughter.

Hasn’t Russell Brand changed a lot physically? Did you expect that career change? Leave us your comments about it.

