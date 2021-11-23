This is Camila Cabello’s millionaire mansion in Hollywood that she put up for sale

Camila Cabello She goes through hectic weeks, full of changes in her daily life and with a hurricane of emotions that surrounds her and places her in a stage of reflection. The famous singer goes through mobilizing days due to the breakup of the couple that formed with the Canadian Shawn mendes.

The composer recently announced that love has come to an end, that they no longer vibrate at the same frequency and that they have determined to separate their paths. Although he lavished very beautiful words on her: “We have decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever.”

In all that context, Camila He also immersed himself in another edge of modifications in his life, but in this case he refers to getting rid of his luxurious mansion located in the coveted neighborhood of Hollywood Hills, in Los Angeles. Yes, the artist hung the sale poster on that impressive house, which she acquired in 2019.

The buyer who wants to settle in this avant-garde property will have to pay a whopping sum of four million dollars, nothing more and nothing less. A figure higher than the 3.4 million that the artist paid at the time.

The mansion of Hair It has a sidereal size, since the extension of the land is around 585 square meters, as well as the built areas represent 331 square meters. A more than considerable space to live in pure luxury.

Cabello makes the most of the benefits of this house, such as the huge windows that connect the interior with the exterior, which is highlighted by a three-level terrace and mainly with a huge pool with salt water. In addition to having an outdoor dining room and another corner with a mega grill, which was recently inaugurated.

As for the environments, the living room is distinguished by a kilometer-long extension, with very high ceilings and a glass wall to provide a visual bridge with the garden, which gives it a precious and unique luminosity. Nearby is the kitchen with a huge island, state-of-the-art furnishings and top-quality appliances.

Camila has three bedrooms upstairs, all impeccable and beautiful, each equipped with a gigantic dressing room to organize clothes, shoes and accessories. Not to mention the bathrooms, which are cozy and with luxury finishes.

Of course Hair he did not neglect his great passion, music. For this reason, the artist demanded that the architects build her a recording studio, with all the ideal technology. This is one of the nooks most loved by Camila, who spends hours wrapped in his passion.



