This impressive Samsung Galaxy 5G has a discount of 194 euros

The Korean smartphone pulls its price in one of its best versions, with 5G incorporated.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, one of the company’s most interesting mobiles, can be yours with 194 euros discount thanks to one of Samsung’s offers. The Korean device arrives in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

You have the opportunity to get a real high-end. It has a very good build, a large Super AMOLED screen, and one of Qualcomm’s most powerful chips. We tell you all its characteristics.

Everything you win with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Korean smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. You will enjoy a very fluid panel and with a quality only available to the best. Its design is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S20, with a back that you can find in various colors.

Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, one of the most powerful chips manufactured by the North American firm. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand up to 512 GB with microSD cards. You will not have performance problems, you will be able to enjoy heavy applications and games quite fluently.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

6.5 “Super AMOLED Full HD + screen

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery and 25W fast charge

On-screen fingerprint reader, NFC and 5G

You will be able to reach the end of the day without problems, it has a battery of 4,500 mAh and 25W fast charge he does a good job. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G also enjoys a USB-C, a fingerprint reader under the screen, NFC and 5G.

We do not forget their cameras, incorporates a triple sensor with 8 megapixel telephoto lens and 12 megapixel wide angle. In the hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera.

In short, a top smartphone that you can take home with an impressive discount. You will not be disappointed, it is balanced and complete, it offers a very good experience.

