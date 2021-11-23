This costs travel to the Qatar World Cup 2022

The first thing you should know is that you can buy tickets by game, by team or by venue. Entering a match, group stage or quarterfinal, can cost from $ 950, which is equivalent to approximately 20 thousand Mexican pesos, this for a two-star cheap ticket.

The FIFA Hospitality page offers you the possibility to reserve your accommodation from 337 to 963 dollars per person per night in a five-star hotel.

If you are looking, for example, to purchase tickets to watch all the matches in Argentina or Brazil, you can buy tickets for their three group stage matches, the round of 16 match and the quarterfinal match, for the cost of $ 22,000 per person. More or less 461 thousand pesos, if they reserve them through Business Seat.

On the other hand, there is the six-star experience offered by Pearl Lounge, which is a luxurious space located in the middle of the stadium bleachers with a better view, includes a five-star menu with entertainment, specialty drinks and the transmission from other parties; all for the price of 24 thousand dollars, that is, 710 thousand pesos.

The more scales you have to do, they may cost you much less. However, the closer the event date is, the more ticket prices will increase.

Currently, individual flights can cost you from 30 thousand pesos, but it should be noted that FIFA also offers packages so that you can attend all the World Cup matches.