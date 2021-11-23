“They told me I had days to live”: Selena Gomez’s mother on her health problems

Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, was battling a deadly disease

Over the past few weeks, Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have sparked romance rumors. Although the actors have not confirmed or denied these speculations, fans have shared some “proof” that their romance is real. Yet she is now his mother, Mandy teefey, who gave a lot to talk about on social networks and media after revealing that he faced an uphill battle against a case of double pneumonia.

“They told me I had days to live”: Selena’s mother with health problems

The 45-year-old former theater actress shared through her Instagram account that she was in very serious health and even posted some photos of her hospital stay.

“I was out of the hospital after about three and a half weeks for double pneumonia. They told me I had days to live. I had miracle doctors and the love of my family and friends to keep me going. Fight. The doctors fought and I was one of the few who made it out. I gained 60 pounds plus inflammation from the infection (…) It’s a miracle I’m here, ”was part of the message Mandy shared.

Its publication comes after its appearance on the cover of the magazine Entrepreneur, Well, the businesswoman shared some of the messages she received from some users who offered to help her “lose weight.”

So far, Selena has not commented on her mother’s health.

