They teach laboratory rats to overcome a level of the video game ‘Doom II’ (VIDEO)

The rodents managed to eliminate the monsters from a modified version of the video game, despite not being aware of the act of shooting.

Hungarian neuroscientist Viktor Toth has designed a custom virtual reality platform for laboratory rats and has trained three rodents to pass a level of the video game ‘Doom II’, adapted for this experiment, reports Tech News Space.

That level is linear and very simple, with the characteristic demons that hinder the player’s progress, but they do not attack as in the original version. Before introducing the small animals to this virtual world, Toth thought about how they would perceive it with their monochrome vision and what would be their motivation for them to move through the long corridors. And he used sugar water as a stimulus, which they could drink through a special tube if they performed an action correctly.

Each rat was placed on a spherical ball with multiple optical detectors that record their movements and transmit them to the video game interface. The tube with the sweet liquid was placed between the screen and the rodent, and the animals received it drop by drop only in case of successfully performing actions against what they saw on the screen.

The researcher admitted in an article that the animal “I wouldn’t be able to understand that shooting is an act of killing”. In its adaptation, the only way for the rats to get rid of the demons and open the doors was to slightly lift their body, instead of pulling the trigger or stabbing the monster, as the original version of the game assumes.

The three rats, named Romero, Carmack and Tom, in honor of the main developers of the video game, managed the difficulty of that level and the author considers testing other scenarios, with some punishments included, for example, “if the rat misbehaves shooting aimlessly “.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!