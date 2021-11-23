They show how it is possible to ‘hack’ an iPhone using common glue

Security experts recommend not only relying on the fingerprint recognition system and using a strong password, as well as a second factor of authentication.

It is possible to ‘hack’ an iPhone with common glue, according to a video recently published on YouTube by the company specialized in computer security Kraken Security Labs.

Security experts have described how any device with a fingerprint sensor (Touch ID) can be ‘hacked’ through a simple procedure. The video highlights that smartphone owners often leave their fingerprints in many places.

Knowing this, it is only required to create the negative of the fingerprint, print it on an acetate sheet with a laser printer and spread the glue on the mark. After these steps, a copy of the fingerprint is obtained, with which a device can be unlocked.

