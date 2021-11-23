For several weeks Selena Gomez It has been the envy of many because after it was said that there is a romance between her and the actor Chris EvansMany of the fans have begun to envy the American actress, as many would definitely like to enjoy the actor’s kisses.

The truth is that so far neither Selena Gómez nor Chris Evans have bothered to confirm or deny these rumors, so fans have dedicated themselves to looking for evidence of this alleged romance between the 29-year-old singer and the actor who gives life to Captain America.

Now, new indications have been added to the assumptions of fans who believe they have discovered the details to affirm that the actress of “The Wizards of Waverly Place“She’s actually dating 40-year-old Chris Evans, but what are these alleged clues about?

Well, it turns out that Selena Gómez appeared on social networks wearing a beautiful sand-colored sweater with chain details and a round neck, until then everything was normal, however, the fans affirm that this is the same sweater that Chris Evans and that one have already worn detail should not be a coincidence, right?

In reality, their sweater does not seem so similar, but for many those images only reinforce that Selena Gomez is indeed dating Chris Evans.

Selena Gómez and Chris Evans: they say their romance is more than confirmed



All this came after internet users highlighted the fact that supposedly the actor from the Marvel Cinematic World began to follow the actress from “Princess by accident”On Instagram, something that did not go unnoticed by fans, although that follow does not currently appear.

Why do you think you are having an affair?

And it is that the follow on Instagram was not the only thing, but it is also said that Selena Gómez and Chris Evans were seen leaving a recording studio where they were together, although they made the exit separately, the fact that they were in the same place.

In addition, in 2015 the actress of “A rainy day in New York”Noted that his crush was Chris Evans, so without a doubt the fans have exalted that situation and have begun to make romance stories between the beloved Selena Gomez and Chris, since they are both single.

So what do you think? You think there is actually reason to think that Selena Gomez is dating Chris Evans or it will just be a musical collaboration that they plan to launch soon and this preamble means excellent publicity for that new project.

