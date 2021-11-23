They only wear the shirt as a protest in the French women’s football | Video

Standing applause…

The players of Bréquigny, team of Rennes, jumped onto the court with the bare legs in protest of what they consider a discriminatory act of the French Football Federation (FFF).

[FÉMININES] – 1st federal tour of the @coupedefrance female

➡️ Les filles s’inclinent avec les honneurs 1-0 face aux Brestoises! 🙏 Merci à toutes et tous pour votre soutien 😈🤝💪👊 pic.twitter.com/B1GlBeQuf3 – CPB Bréquigny Foot (@cpbBREQfoot) November 21, 2021

The body facilitates uniforms for the teams participating in the French Cup, the problem is that while male teams are provided with the full outfit (T-shirt, pants and socks), to the female outfits are only provided with the jerseys.

In Coupe de France, the FFF fournit des tenues complètes aux hommes mais seulement des maillots aux femmes. In Rennes, the joueuses de Bréquigny were present together with our protest #AFP pic.twitter.com/Moh3KdnAz7 – Fanny Carrier (@fannycarrier) November 20, 2021

Elles l’ont fait! In culotte ou presque, les joueuses du CPB Bréquigny de #Rennes denoncent les inégalités entre joueurs et joueuses de #football. “Elles ont raison de s’indigner!” valident plusieurs spectateurs et spectatrices. #CoupedeFrance pic.twitter.com/L2JFpkNSAW – Charlotte Heymelot (@charl_hey) November 20, 2021

The players lowered their socks and they hid the pants under the t-shirts, receiving the ovation of the hundred fans who witnessed the meeting live; meanwhile, his rivals from Stade Brestois they even came toReceive them with a hall of honor upon leaving the locker room.

Ca a duré moins d’une minute, mais c’était fort! Des joueuses de #football from #Rennes ont fait tomber le short, avant un match de #CoupedeFrance. Le but? Denoncer les inégalités avec les joueurs hommes, qui ont droit à plus de matériel qu’elles. Well joué, les Violettes! pic.twitter.com/CLq3AV5owZ – Charlotte Heymelot (@charl_hey) November 20, 2021

The FFF has promised that fprovide full uniforms to women’s teams... from next season.

