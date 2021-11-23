They only wear the shirt as a protest in the French women’s football | Video

The players of Bréquigny, team of Rennes, jumped onto the court with the bare legs in protest of what they consider a discriminatory act of the French Football Federation (FFF).

The body facilitates uniforms for the teams participating in the French Cup, the problem is that while male teams are provided with the full outfit (T-shirt, pants and socks), to the female outfits are only provided with the jerseys.

The players lowered their socks and they hid the pants under the t-shirts, receiving the ovation of the hundred fans who witnessed the meeting live; meanwhile, his rivals from Stade Brestois they even came toReceive them with a hall of honor upon leaving the locker room.

The FFF has promised that fprovide full uniforms to women’s teams... from next season.

