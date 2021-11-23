They get the Game Boy Advance to move PlayStation games with a supervitamin cartridge

The only what is missing Rodrigo Alfonso it is record well-lit videos, but makes up for it with his impressive hacking skills hardware. By using a custom cartridge, this unmodified 20-year-old Game Boy Advance can run PlayStation games on 3D at full speed, what carries the console 16 bit handheld to the 32-bit era.

Of all the consoles that have been released, none have been so hacked like the Game Boy Advance. You can easily find parts to change everything from screen h up to your speakers, battery, and even the entire case, which gives you allows you to customize it with any design and color combination you want . The same goes for your games. You do not want take with you a lot of cartridges? The multi carts with microSD storage for hundreds of games let you bring your entire collection together , and that’s the approach Alfonso has taken here.

You can change the GBA as much as you want but assuming you’re still Using the serial motherboard created by Nintendo, it will never be powerful enough to execute the same 3D games as the original PlayStation. The Alfonso’s solution was to move all game processing and rendering to a custom cartridge that houses a Raspberry Pi 3 with a PlayStation emulator.

Even with a 3D printed case and considerable refinement since Alfonso revealed the idea a few months ago, the custom emulation cartridge is bulky respect to conventional cartridges from GBA, but cleverly exploits the GBA like laptop screen and controller all in one . One of the best features of the GBA was that it allowed to connect two portable devices for game multiplayer, even though single console had the actual game cartridge. Hackers have long been performed reverse engineering to find out how this multiboot function worked, and Alfonso uses it to send a video feed 240×160 (the limited resolution of the GBA screen) via the Game Boy Advance link port.

Alfonso has also shared a video d e how everything was built, and the custom code required to run PlayStation games on the GBA is available for download on your GitHub page . And even if the custom cartridge works On an unmodified Game Boy Advance, the GBA shown in these videos has two modifications : a backlit LCD screen and additional hardware that actually throttles the console’s CPU hand to increase the data rate through the link port, improving the transmitted frame rate and its playability .