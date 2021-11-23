these are the Avengers conversations in their WhatsApp group

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in constant motion and this Wednesday will premiere the series of Hawkeye on the streaming service Disney +, while awaiting the launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home December 17 in theaters. Jeremy renner will return for his character in the platform show and in its promotion was consulted about his relationship with the old Avengers and stated that they have a WhatsApp group.

The next program of the MCU on the platform, starring the actor again in the role of Clint barton, will show us the superhero living in New York after Avengers: Endgame. Now as a former Avenger, he teams up with a young woman named Kate Bishop and they will face off against old villains from his past like Ronin with the goal of returning home in time for Christmas.

+ How is the WhatsApp of the Avengers?

On his press tour, Renner chatted with Phase zero, a podcast from the ComicBook site, and confirmed that he currently maintains a WhatsApp group with the original Avengers of the saga. “Just because you die on screen doesn’t mean you die in real life. We have a group chat that everyone is in, even those who are still alive but died on screen. We are all very good friends.”, he assured.

What are they talking about? Before this query, Jeremy answered: “We don’t really talk much about our work. And that’s also the great thing about being Avengers friends … We talk about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house building, we just talk about our life stuff.”. Finally, he once again affirmed that they have a very special friendship, making it clear that being part of the family of Marvel It has been a before and after.

There is no doubt that every fan of the MCU I would like to witness a chat made up of nothing more and nothing less than Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy renner. Meanwhile, they will be able to remain familiar with the franchise from this Wednesday, November 24 when the series Hawkeye arrive at the platform Disney + with its first two episodes.

